City Council passes edibles ordinance

By unanimous vote, the Austin City Council Tuesday night reviewed and adopted an ordinance for edible cannabinoids.

The ordinance has proven to be a thoughtful cooperation between law enforcement, the city, businesses and schools in reaction to a law passed by the Minnesota Legislature in July that legalized the sale of products that contain no more than .3% delta 9 THC.

Rather than simply banning the products, the ordinance sought to find a middle ground that was fair and attempted to answer questions left by some of the vague outlines of the law.

By unanimous vote, the Austin City Council Tuesday night reviewed and adopted an ordinance for edible cannabinoids.

The ordinance has proven to be a thoughtful cooperation between law enforcement, the city, businesses and schools in reaction to a law passed by the Minnesota Legislature in July that legalized the sale of products that contain no more than .3% delta 9 THC.

Rather than simply banning the products, the ordinance sought to find a middle ground that was fair and attempted to answer questions left by some of the vague outlines of the law.