Burros bring down Superlarks

The Grand Meadow football team opened its season with a 30-20 loss to Lanesboro in a game that was completed in GM Saturday after beginning on Friday, but being halted due to lightning.

The Superlarks (0-1 overall) scored first when Corbin Ludemann broke off a six-yard TD in the first quarter, but the Burros scored three straight TDs to take over.

GM STATS

Passing: Cael Gilbert, 2-for-3, 8

Receiving: Isaac Harmening, 1-for-4; Tyler Reid, 1-for-4

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 21-for-106, TD; Cael Gilbert, 8-for-36, TD; Isaac Harmening, 3-for-7