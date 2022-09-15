Bruins surge in the second period to top Generals
Published 8:03 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022
The Austin Bruins opened their season with a 3-1 win over the Northeast Generals in Blaine Wednesday.
The Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the second period when Walter Zacher and Jackson Rilei each scored a goal.
Ethan Robertson stopped 21 shots to score the win in net.
SCORING SUMMARY
Generals 1 0 0 – 1
Bruins 0 2 1 – 3
First period
(N) Douglas Friberg (Joseph Shubert, Jared Scott) 7:49
Second period
(A) Walter Zacher (Austin Salani) 7:20
(A) Jackson Rilei 10:01
Third period
(A) Matys Brassard (Isaak Brassard) 3:49
Shots: Bruins – 33; Generals – 22
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Generals – 0-for-5