Bruins surge in the second period to top Generals

The Austin Bruins opened their season with a 3-1 win over the Northeast Generals in Blaine Wednesday.

The Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the second period when Walter Zacher and Jackson Rilei each scored a goal.

Ethan Robertson stopped 21 shots to score the win in net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Generals 1 0 0 – 1

Bruins 0 2 1 – 3

First period

(N) Douglas Friberg (Joseph Shubert, Jared Scott) 7:49

Second period

(A) Walter Zacher (Austin Salani) 7:20

(A) Jackson Rilei 10:01

Third period

(A) Matys Brassard (Isaak Brassard) 3:49

Shots: Bruins – 33; Generals – 22

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Generals – 0-for-5