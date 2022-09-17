Bruins go unbeaten in NAHL showcase

The Austin Bruins beat the Danbury Hat Tricks 5-3 to close out the NAHL Showcase in Blaine Friday.

Dylan Cook and Austin Salani each scored third period goals for the Bruins (3-0 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 2 2 – 5

Danbury 0 1 2 – 3

First period

(A) James Goffredo (Austin Salani) 10:42

Second period

(A) Goffredo (Jack Malinski) 1:07

(D) Nash Jacobsma (Liam Varmecky) 10:25

(A) Walter Zacher (Salani) 14:26

Third period

(D) Luka Sukovic (Wyatt Stefan) 2:23

(A) Dylan Cook (Josh Giuliani, Jackson Rilei) 8:45

(D) Sukovic (Varmecky, Sean Matthews) (power play) 12:16

(A) Salani (Nate Looft) (empty net) 19:27

Shots: Austin – 28; Danbury – 10

Power plays: Austin 0-for-5; Danbury – 2-for-8