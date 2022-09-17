Bruins go unbeaten in NAHL showcase
Published 10:58 pm Friday, September 16, 2022
The Austin Bruins beat the Danbury Hat Tricks 5-3 to close out the NAHL Showcase in Blaine Friday.
Dylan Cook and Austin Salani each scored third period goals for the Bruins (3-0 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 2 2 – 5
Danbury 0 1 2 – 3
First period
(A) James Goffredo (Austin Salani) 10:42
Second period
(A) Goffredo (Jack Malinski) 1:07
(D) Nash Jacobsma (Liam Varmecky) 10:25
(A) Walter Zacher (Salani) 14:26
Third period
(D) Luka Sukovic (Wyatt Stefan) 2:23
(A) Dylan Cook (Josh Giuliani, Jackson Rilei) 8:45
(D) Sukovic (Varmecky, Sean Matthews) (power play) 12:16
(A) Salani (Nate Looft) (empty net) 19:27
Shots: Austin – 28; Danbury – 10
Power plays: Austin 0-for-5; Danbury – 2-for-8