BP’s Hernandez takes second in CC Invite

The Blooming Prairie boys took third and the BP girls took third at the seven-team WEM/JWP Invite Thursday.

Gloria Hernandez took second for the BP girls and Hosea Baker took sixth for the BP boys.

BP RESULTS

Boys: Hosea Baker (sixth, 18:57); Jesse Cardenas (13th, 19:54); Will Sunde (19th, 20:56); Breckin Cohclin (22nd, 21:08)

Girls: Gloria Hernandez (second, 22:29); Chloe McCarthy (ninth, 24:36); Abby Smith (22nd, 26:59); Anna Haberman (25th, 28:08)