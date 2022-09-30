BP’s Hernandez takes second in CC Invite

Published 9:42 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie boys took third and the BP girls took third at the seven-team WEM/JWP Invite Thursday.

Gloria Hernandez took second for the BP girls and Hosea Baker took sixth for the BP boys.

BP RESULTS

Boys: Hosea Baker (sixth, 18:57); Jesse Cardenas (13th, 19:54); Will Sunde (19th, 20:56); Breckin Cohclin (22nd, 21:08)

Girls: Gloria Hernandez (second, 22:29); Chloe McCarthy (ninth, 24:36); Abby Smith (22nd, 26:59); Anna Haberman (25th, 28:08)

More RSS General

Packer girls break into the win column

Cardinals sweep Wolverines as Runde puts down 12 kills

Tough luck tie: Falcons score a late goal to even things up against Austin

Mark F. Loux, 63

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections