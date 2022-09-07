BP boys take fourth in Hayfield Invite

The Blooming Prairie boys took fourth and BP girls took eighth in Hayfield Tuesday.

Hosea Baker took 12th for the BP boys and Gloria Hernandez took eighth for the BP girls.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Pine Island 47; 2. Kingsland 68; 3. GMLOS 107; 4. Blooming Prairie 114; 5. PEM 115; 6. Goodhue, 145; 5. PEM 115; 6. Goodhue 145; 7. Pacelli 151; 8. Hayfield 161; 9. WEMJWP 227

BP: Hosea Baker (12th, 19:31.79); Jesse Cardenas (20th, 20:19.18); Tyler Forystek (21st, 20:22.94); Will Sunde (34th, 21:37.21); Elliott Swenson (38th, 21:40.29)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. PEM 72; 2. Goodhue 82; 3. PI 90; 4. Hayfield 108; 5. Pacelli 116; 6. WEMJWP 125; 7. GMLOS 142; 8. BP 173; 9. Kingsland 211

BP: Gloria Hernandez (eighth, 23:31.22); Chloe McCarthy (17th, 24:54.41); Anna Haberman (46th, 29:08.61); Rachel Winzenburg (48th, 29:51.91); Abi Thorseon (57th, 36:08.77)