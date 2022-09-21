Blossoms power past Medford in five games

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team gutted out a five-game victory over Medford (3-3 overall) by scores of 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 15-3 in BP Tuesday.

Sierra Larson put down 17 kills, 15 blocks and she collected 15 digs for BP (5-6 overall).

“Abby Hefling and Addison Doocy worked together to cover a middle job tonight – each playing to their own strengths,” BP head coach Gina Hendrickson said. “And, of course, our setter Macy Lembke takes whatever our passers give her and does her best to better everything. She played hard and we had her on the run tonight. Medford has some aggressive spot servers. Momentum is a curious thing, and our team had it in that fifth game.”

BP stats: Sierra Larson, 15 blocks, 15 digs, 17 kills; Haven Carlson, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 13 kills; Macy Lembke, 1 block, 1 ace serve, 21 digs, 40 set assists, 4 kills; Abby Hefling, 4 blocks, 2 ace serves, 11 digs, 4 kills; Anna Pauly, 9 blocks, 12 digs, 1 set assist, 7 kills; Addison Doocy, 3 blocks, 1 dig, 2 kills; Madi Lea, 6 blocks, 2 ace serves, 8 digs, 2 kills; Grace Krejci, 13 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 3 digs