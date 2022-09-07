Blossoms can’t close it out at Alden-Conger

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost a highly contested match to Alden-Conger (2-1 overall) by scores of 22-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-20 on the road Tuesday.

Haven Carlson had 12 kills and 11 blocks for BP and Sierra Larson had 10 kills and 14 blocks for BP (1-2 overall).

“It’s unfortunate to lose this match with such close scores,” BP head coach Gina Hendrickson said. “We blocked their hitters really well in the first game, and A-C adjusted as the match progressed. We had a few game point opportunities in game two and at least one shot at winning game three. We could look at that and be disappointed, or we could look at the progress that we are making and consider tonight a learning opportunity.”

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 29 set assists, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 ace serves, 20 digs; Sierra Larson, 10 kills, 14 blocks, 18 digs, 2 set assists; Haven Carlson, 12 kills, 11 blocks, 8 digs; Addison Doocy, 4 kills, 13 blocks, 1 ace serve, 3 digs; Madi Lea, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Grace Krejci, 10 digs, 3 ace serves; Lexi Steckelberg, 5 digs, 1 ace serve; Layla Lembke: 3 digs, 2 ace serves