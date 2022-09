The Blooming Prairie football team lost to Lester Prairie 28-6 on the road Friday.

BP (1-1 overall) trailed 16-0 at the half.

BP STATS

Rushing: Cole Wangen, 20-for-58; Cale Braaten, 3-for-7; Brady Kittelson, 4-for-(-12)

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 12-for-22, 133

Receiving: Cade Christianson, 6-for-87; Cole Wagnen, 2-for-33; Alex Lea, 3-for-24