Awesome Blossoms power past TCU

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team beat TCU (1-1 overall) 25-15, 26-24, 25-23 in BP Thursday.

Layla Lembke served two straight aces to break a 24-24 tie in the second game for BP (1-1 overall).

“I think the team learned a lot and will benefit from finishing off this match in three games,” BP head coach Gina Hendrickson said. “TCU did a nice job of hanging around and pushing back throughout games two and three. Sierra and Macy were able to connect better in game three to seal that one for us. It was good to see our team finish those close games off well. This win will help build some confidence.”

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 24 set assists, 3 kills, 7 digs, 2 ace serves, 1 block; Sierra Larson, 12 kills, 6 blocks, 6 digs; Haven Carlson, 7 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs; Addison Doocy, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs, 1 ace serve; Madi Lea, 3 kills, 1 block, 10 digs, 1 ace serve, 100% serving; Anna Pauly, 3 kills, 1 block, 4 set assists, 3 digs; Grace Krejci, 12 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace serve; Layla Lembke, 3 ace serves, 100% serving; Lexi Steckelberg, 2 ace serves; Clare Rennie, 2 ace serves