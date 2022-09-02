Autism training seminar to be hosted by Hormel Home

Autism Friend Austin at the Hormel Historic Home is offering free Autism 101 training for area child care providers from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, at the Hormel Historic Home.

The training will include items such as:

• Learn the signs/symptoms and how to support autistic kids;

• Helpful ways to structure the environment and communicate;

• Learn about local resources for providers and families; and

• Hear examples and testimonials.

Register online at www.hormelhistorichome.org under autism programming. For questions or more information, email: autism@hormelhistorichome.org or call 1-507-433-4243.