Austin man handed 12 years for criminal sexual conduct

An Austin man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for felony criminal sexual conduct involving a child.

Terry Antonio Conde, 23, of Austin, was sentenced by judge Jeffrey Kritzer to 12 years in prison for felony first degree criminal sexual conduct – sexual penetration of a child under 16 years of old in Mower County District Court.

Conde was accused by a 14-year-old girl, who had disclosed to Mower County Human Services that she was being sexually abused by a family member, later disclosed to be Conde.

The girl said the first time she was abused was when she was 13 and said the abuse “got worse” after that first incident and claimed that it had been almost daily for about a year until the family moved from the residence.

In talking with the mother, an Austin Police Department detective learned that she had noticed behavioral changes in the girl and that she was reluctant to be home after school.

When Conde was questioned by the detective, he confirmed they would watch movies together in his bedroom, but denied sexually abusing her and claimed she was lying about the abuse and previously accused him in February 2020.

However, Conde was arrested and taken into custody.