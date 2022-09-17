FRIDAY NIGHT WRAP-UP: Austin loses to New Prague, Southland handled by Kingsland
Published 10:45 pm Friday, September 16, 2022
The Austin football team lost at New Prague 28-17 Friday night.
The Packers (1-2 overall) will host Owatonna in their homecoming game at Art Hass Stadium this Friday at 7 p.m.
Kingsland 48, Southland 7
The Southland football team lost to Kingsland 48-7 on the road Friday.
The Rebels are now 0-3 overall.
Fillmore Central 50, Hayfield 7
The Hayfield football team lost to Fillmore Central (3-0 overall) by a score of 50-7 on the road Friday.
Cole Selk had a one-yard TD run to bring Hayfield within 13-7 in the first quarter.