Austin girls tennis team falls to Rochester Century

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Rochester Century in Rochester Tuesday.

The Packers (2-9 overall) were led by Gracie Schmitt, who won her singles match in two sets. Jenna Hetzel and Seanna Kubas won their No. 2 doubles match in three sets.

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Reetu Gurung (RC) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Tea McEachern (RC) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Zoe Zhang, Rochester (RC) def. Vida Curtis (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Rachel Taunton (RC) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Sarah Nevenheim/Sarah Yilma (RC) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 7-5, 6-4

No. 2 Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) def. Kaitlin Osburn/Naomi Nevenheim (RC) 3-6, 6-4, 7-10

No. 3 May Yu/Vivian Zheng (RC) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) 6-1, 6-0