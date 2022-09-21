Austin girls tennis team downs Tigers

The Austin girls tennis team topped Albert Lea 5-2 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

The Packers (3-9 overall) took two of the three doubles matches.

“We had some matches that went deep into the evening. We barely were able to finish the matches as darkness was falling,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “We had Yazmine (Huerta) and Emma (Haugen) found something extra in the heat and were able to win their matches in three grueling sets. Abby and Katie (VanPelt) are so close to winning these close matches.”

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Rachel Doppelhammer (AL) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Emma Haugen (A) def. Alyssa Jensen (AL) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

No. 3 Bree Weilage (AL) def. Ella Nack (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Yazmine Huerta (A) def. Cydney Pathammavong (AL) 7-6 (4), 1-6 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Hannah Willner/Marissa Hanson (AL) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3)

No. 2 Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) def. Lilly Hyke/Ashlyn Berven (AL) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Vida Curtis (A) def. Ava Bremer/Emma Prihoda (AL) 6-2, 6-2