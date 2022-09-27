Austin community leaders to take part in forum on early childhood priorities

Austin Aspires and the United Way of Mower County will host an early childhood forum with legislative candidates to hear from local early childhood providers, community members, and advocates about why a strong early childhood system is so critical for Austin and Minnesota. Participants will discuss issues that are facing the early childhood profession and policies to be pursued at the state level. Experts in the field will share their personal stories.

The forum will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the YMCA at the Austin Community Recreation Center — Community Room A.