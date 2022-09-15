Austin bridges project to receive $25M in federal funding

The extensive Minnesota Department of Transportation project to replace bridges spanning Interstate 90 in Austin, received a boost from the federal government.

The project will receive $25 million in Infrastructure for Rebuilding AmericaI (NFRA) funding for the project that will replace or repair all bridges over I-90 starting in 2024. In total five overhead bridges will be replaced, along with two mainline bridges and one pedestrian bridge.

The project, estimated to cost $45-50 million, will likely stretch through 2026. The sites in question are:

Oakland Avenue West/Highway 105 (2024)

14th Street/Highway 218 North (2026)

Fourth Street/County Road 45 (2024-25)

Sixth Street (2024-25)

21st Street/Highway 218 South (2026)

Work in late 2023 will include moving traffic on Interstate 90 to one lane in preparation for the projects with the Oakland Avenue West/Highway 105 scheduled to be the first bridge worked on starting in 2024.

The INFRA dollars is part of the larger $1.5 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 26 transportation projects nationwide.

President Joe Biden increased funding through INFRA by 50% to help meet demand across the country. Over the next five years the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide approximately $8 billion for the INFRA program, including the $1.5 billion in this round of spending.

“Today we are announcing transformative investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and rail to improve the way Americans get around and help lower the costs of shipping goods,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are able to support more excellent community-led projects this year than ever before.”