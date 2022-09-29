AU staff honored by Minnesota Municipal Utility Association

Operations Director and Mark Nibaur, General Manager, were recognized by Jeanne Sheehan, AU Board President, for recently earning honors from the Minnesota Municipal Utility Association (MMUA), which recognizes exemplary supporters of hometown power.

Honorary Lifetime Membership Award

According to a press release Wednesday, Tylutki was honored with the MMUA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award that recognizes a long professional life dedicated not only to the advancement of municipal utilities locally but also for the betterment of our industry on a statewide basis.

Tylutki has served as Electric Operations director at Austin Utilities from 1996-2022. During this time, he championed numerous important initiatives at Austin Utilities, including modernizing the city’s electrical system and leading summer community education for kids in grades 4-6.

Tylutki has also been a constant and important presence at MMUA events for decades, including most of MMUA’s schools and workshops. He has served as a volunteer instructor and has had a continued dedication to excellence, which has made Austin Utilities a strong and highly regarded municipal utility.

The MMUA President’s Award, chosen by the MMUA President of the Board of Directors, is MMUA’s highest individual achievement award.

Nibaur, General Manager at Austin Utilities since 2010 and a member of the MMUA Board of Directors since 2019, was honored with the 2022 President’s Award.

He also served as board president from 2020-21.

During his term as board president, Nibaur helped navigate the association through the pandemic by embarking on a virtual Zoom tour of the state. He then compiled feedback from these meetings that was vital information for the process of creating a new strategic plan for the association.

Nibaur was a leader in the hiring process of the first new CEO for MMUA since 1993. He is also involved as president of the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Municipal Gas Agency.

Through his many roles, Nibaur has displayed great dedication to the board, staff, and members of MMUA, according to the press release.

Award winners are chosen by MMUA’s Nominations and Awards Committee after nominations are submitted by colleagues and members of the utilities industry and are announced at the MMUA Summer Conference in August.

“To be recognized among your peers is a significant accomplishment,” Sheehan said. “The Board of Commissioners is proud of the way Tom and Mark represent the Austin community.”