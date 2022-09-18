Athletics shut down Cedar Mountain

The Lyle-Pacelli football team used a strong defensive effort to beat Cedar Mountain 14-6 in Lyle Saturday.

Trey Anderson had a two-yard TD run in the first quarter and he added a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter to put LP (1-2 overall) up 14-0.

The Athletics held Cedar Mountain to just 88 yards rushing.

LP STATS

Rushing: Trey Anderson, 25-for-128; Hunter Bauer, 4-for-10; Jake Truckenmiller, 7-for-10

Passing: Truckenmiller, 7-for-15, 89

Receiving: Anderson, 3-for-44; David Christianson, 3-for-39; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-6