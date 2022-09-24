Athletics score a big win in Southland

The Lyle-Pacelli football team blasted Southland (0-4 overall) 38-16 in Adams Friday.

LP (2-2 overall) seized a 16-0 lead in the second quarter when Jake Truckenmiller ran for a 59-yard score.

Trey Anderson had a huge night as he finished with 240 yards of offense and three scores.

The Rebels are now 0-4 overall.

LP STATS

Rushing: Trey Anderson, 30-for-201, 2 TDs; Jake Truckenmiller, 5-for-72, TD; Hunter Bauer, 13-for-34, TD

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 3-for-7, 68, TD

Receiving: Trey Anderson, 2-for-39, TD; Bauer, 1-for-19

SOUTHLAND STATS

Passing: Noah Bauer, 11-for-20, 114, TD