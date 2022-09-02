At Your Service auction to be held Sept. 24

The fourth annual At your Service Auction, hosted by Pay It Forward, will be held from 6-11 p.m. on Sept. 24, at the Holiday Inn Conference Center.

Money generated from the event goes toward the Pay It Forward non-profit, which helps support their annual remodel projects.

The night consists of a live and silent auction and there is also a chance for people to take part in the chili cook off. There is also a 50/50 drawing, raffles and live music featuring 507 Country.

Roxi Manacoochi will be the night’s hostess and the auctioneer will be Steve Moline.

The dinner for the evening is a buffet-style dinner starting at 5 p.m. and includes BBQ ribs, fried chicken, kielbasa, biscuits and gravy, baked beans, red roasted potatoes, cowboy caviar, creamed corn, cole slaw, cherry pie and peach cobbler. Tickets are $40 per person.