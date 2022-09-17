ASO to Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 1

The Friends of the Austin Symphony Orchestra will host an Oktoberfest Celebration from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hormel Historic Home.

The event will feature food, drinks, music, and dancing with a German theme. A new musical group, “The Memorables,” will be making its debut performance that evening. The group includes Austin musicians Theresa Iverson, Steve Krob, Sue Hayes, Jerry Barrett, Mike Postma, and Danny Muzik.

“Our Oktoberfest Celebration brings attention to the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming season by sharing fun, food, camaraderie, and, of course, music,” said Sonia Larson, co-chair of the Friends

The Friends of the Symphony are hoping to expand community interest in the Symphony by hosting this fun evening in the Hormel Home garden (inside if there is inclement weather).

Sue Radloff, co-chair, is excited that the symphony is able to highlight the start of a new Austin Musical group.

“The Memorables will perform a wide range of music – from polka, to country, to rock,” she said. “Their music repertoire includes music from the library of Orville Snater, Theresa’s father and long-time Austin musician.”

Larson and Radloff both agree that this should prove to be a fun evening in support of the Austin Symphony Orchestra, which is starting their 66th season in October. Everyone is welcome.

Tickets can be purchased on-line through the Hormel Historic Home website: hormelhistorichome.org or by contacting Sue Radloff at 1-507-437-4940. The cost is $26.