Arlene G. Peterson, 97

Arlene G. Peterson, age 97, of Plainview, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in Plainview. Arlene Georgia Fett was born April 23, 1925, in Dawson, Minnesota, the daughter of George and Anna (Melde) Fett. She graduated from Austin High School in 1943. On February 24, 1946, she was united in marriage to Gordon Peterson at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Their union was blessed with four children. Arlene worked at George A. Hormel Company as a distribution accountant, buying cars to send overseas during WWII at the age 16. She also worked for Farmers Insurance. Arlene was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church and loved volunteering for People Needing People for children and adults with special needs. Arlene was a homemaker and enjoyed counter cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, cross word puzzles, and was an avid Bridge player. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Reverend Dr. Gordon (Cathie) Peterson of Overland Park, Kansas; daughters, Stevanna (Dennis) Myers of Marshfield, Wisconsin and Susan Myer of Plainview, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Thomas (Stephanie) Riggle, Tami (Ray) Schneider, Patrick Myers, Kirstin (Thane) Douglas, Sonja Peterson; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Jacobsen, George Fett, and Merlin Fett. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Fett; and daughter, Tanya.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Memorials can be directed to Grace Lutheran Church. Services prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.