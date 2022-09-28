Alumni Update: Austin’s Bundy takes second in golf meet, BP’s Hagen registers a TD

GOLF

Austin grad Ian Bundy tied for medalist honors at the University of Northwestern Invite on Tuesday.

Bundy, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, shot a 79 to lead the Yellowjackets to a second place finish.

FOOTBALL

Austin grad Thomas Kroymann has five tackles and one tackle for loss in two games played for the Blugolds this season.

Kroymann is a senior defensive lineman at UW-Eau Claire (1-2 overall).

Blooming Prairie grad Gabe Hagen has two catches for 60 yards and a TD in four games for Minnesota State University in Mankato this season.

Austin grad Oliver Andersen and Blooming Prairie grad Drew Kittelson are also on the Maverick roster.

The Mavericks are 3-1 overall.

LeRoy-Ostrander grad Gavin Sweeney has registered one tackle in one game of action in his freshman season at Upper Iowa University (0-4 overall).

VOLLEYBALL

Hayfield grad Maggie Streightiff has 97 kills, 35 digs and 20 blocks this season at Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks are off to a 9-4 overall start.

Hayfield grad Carrie Rutledge has 111 digs this season at the University of Saint Thomas (2-13 overall).