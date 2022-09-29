Almon J. Sorenson, 87, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Almon was born February 20, 1935 on the family farm near Adams, Minnesota to Bennie and Ida (Anderson) Sorenson. He graduated with the Class of 1953 from Adams High School. In 1957, he entered the U.S. Army and served on active duty until 1959 and then the Army Reserves until 1963. In the spring of 1959, Almon met Patsy Friesenborg at the Terp Ballroom in Austin and they were married on November 21, 1959.

Almon and Patsy moved to the family farm in 1962 where Almon had worked while growing up and continued to work after purchasing the farm from his parents. In addition to his work on the farm, he worked on construction projects for K.J. Retterath in Adams and the surrounding area. In 1969, he went to work for the Geo. A. Hormel Co., but continued to farm and do carpentry work in his spare time.

Almon liked to play cards and enjoyed collecting pedal tractors, small tractors and tops. He was a life-long member of Little Cedar Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He was also a member of the Adams American Legion and the LeRoy V.F.W.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Ida Sorenson; brothers, Milo Sorenson and Virgil Sorenson.

Almon is survived by his wife, Patsy Sorenson of Adams; daughter, Robin (Thomas) Watson of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; sons, John (Barbara) Sorenson of Pillager, Minnesota, Mark (Lillian) Sorenson of Rose Creek, and Allan (Dana) Sorenson of Adams; ten grandchildren, Ariel (Jordan) Watson Christenson, Micheal Sorenson, Hunter Sorenson, Ethan (Lindsay) Sorenson, Cody Sorenson, Sarah Sorenson, Caden Sorenson, Dawson Sorenson, Jaida Sorenson, and LaiLani Sorenson; great grandson, Miles Logan Sorenson; sister, Ilene King; sisters-in-law, Alberta Sorenson and Linda Sorenson; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th at Little Cedar Lutheran Church with the Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Interment will be in Little Cedar Cemetery.

The Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.