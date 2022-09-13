Albert Lea Community Theatre to open 57th season with comedy ‘The Big Five-Oh’

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) will open its 57th season with “The Big Five-Oh” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Sept. 29–Oct. 8.

Written by Rochester native Brian Mitchell, “The Big Five-Oh” is a hilarious, sometimes touching account of a grown man coming to terms with his age, his relationship with his son, and his future.

George Thomas is turning 50 on Saturday, and it has been a terrible week. His dog is sick, his son is a slacker, and his daughter wants to marry a Republican. With a neurotic wife and a widowed neighbor providing more challenges than even George can overcome, this may be the worst week of his life. Through these trying days, George will discover the wonders of family, the responsibilities of parenthood, and the results of his latest physical.

Cast members are Andrew Anderson, Dawn Friday, Michelle Supalla, Ethan Eriksmoen, Kris Bartley, Daniel Montenegro and Kaitlyn Hanna. The play is directed by Rory Mattson.

“The Big Five-Oh” will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on Sept. 29, 30; Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, Oct. 2, matinee, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office.

Tickets also are for sale at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau. ACT season tickets can be purchased until Oct. 8. More information on tickets and box office hours is on the ACT website.