Wednesday morning crash being investigated by sheriff’s office

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in northern Mower County Wednesday morning.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, the crash took place at just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of 330th Street and 620th Avenue, north of Sargeant and happened when one of the vehicles, heading northbound, blew through an uncontrolled intersection and struck the other vehicle heading west.

Sandvik said the westbound vehicle had the right of way.

Both drivers were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Sandvik said the crash is being investigated for criminal vehicular operation, though he declined to give any more details at this time.