Vikings drop a highly contested match in Fillmore Central

Published 9:21 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Hayfield volleyball team couldn’t find the run it needed as it lost to Fillmore Central by scores of 25-23, 29-27, 26-24 on the road Thursday.

Hayfield (0-1 overall) held three-point leads late in the final two games, but serving and offensive errors caught up to them.

“Our biggest thing was not being able to finish,” Hayfield head coach Johanna Kruger said.

Hayfield stats: Ava Carney, 13 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 3 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Reese Baumann, 10 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Autumn Bjornson, 2 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Allison Meier, 2 digs; Sydney Risius, 24 set assists,1 kill, 15 digs; Jenna Klocke, 7 kills, 10 digs, 1 set assist, 4 aces; Natalie Beaver, 3 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks

