USDA/RUS Awards Grant to Riverland

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Utilities (RUS) Distance Learning program awards a $137,331 grant to Riverland Community College. The Distance Learning program helps rural communities use the unique capabilities of telecommunications to connect to each other and to the world, overcoming the effects of remoteness and low population density. For example, this program can link teachers in one area to students in another.

Riverland’s Technology and Learning Resources team will partner with six school districts in the region to deliver this program to Blue Earth High School, Grand Meadow High School, Lyle High School, Southland High School, Truman High School, and United South Central High School.

“This award aligns with Riverland’s mission to transform lives through excellence in service, education and career training,” said Riverland President Adenuga Atewologun. “Partnering with these school districts will increase access to education in the region, enabling us to make good on our vision to offer the best opportunity for every enrolled student to attain academic and career goals in an ever-changing world.”