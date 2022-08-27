Thomas Grosam

Thomas Hilary Grosam. 70, passed away at his home in Brownsdale, MN on August 22, 2022 in Brownsdale, Minnesota. Thomas Hilary Grosam was born on July 12, 1952 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Leo and Ordell (Rubischko) Grosam and raised on the family farm near Fairfax, MN. He attended Canby Area Vocational School and settled in Waltham, MN where he met his wife, Ilene M. Rieken. Tom and Ilene were married July 12, 1975, moving to Brownsdale in 1981 where they raised their three children. Thomas had nothing short of a passion for farming and maintaining his bountiful garden. He thrived on connecting with farmers and building long lasting friendships with each person he encountered. Thomas was hardworking, and passionate about his career and his family.

Tom developed many hobbies during his lifetime. His most recent was making maple syrup and selling it at local Farmers Markets, sharing his techniques and experience with any person who asked. He loved fishing, traveling and telling wild and crazy stories about his up bringing on the farm with his seven brothers and sisters, and how he broke his ankle during a high school wrestling match. He had many interesting and eventful stories.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Ilene; children, Jason Grosam of Evansville, WI, Aimee (Nick) Whiteaker of Dexter, MN, and Rebecca (Alex) Gullickson of Austin, MN; siblings, Diane (Jerry) Bianchi, Mike Grosam (Judy Winstead), Larry (Susie) Grosam, Brenda (Ron) Janni, Kathy (John) Schoening, Maribeth (Mike) Vait, and Paul Grosam (Juanita Harris); and many nieces and nephews. Thomas was loved, cherished and adored by his four grandchildren Carrie and Trenton Whiteaker and Iris and Scarrlette Gullickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ordell Grosam, sister-in-law, Deb Grosam, and father-in-law, Peter Rieken.

Though it feels his life was taken from us too soon, he will forever be remembered as a loving, kind, big hearted son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was the person who always put others first and was the first to share his gifts with those he loved.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield and one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 411 West Main Street Browndale, MN. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield, MN. Blessed be his memory.

