Tell Congress to support the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act!

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides critical support for millions of people with disabilities and their families to be able to afford necessities like food and rent. But SSI has many unfair and outdated rules that make it hard for people to save money and get out of poverty. The SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act is a bipartisan bill that would increase asset limits and adjust for inflation every year.

We urge you to share your personal story with your U.S. senators to encourage them to co-sponsor this important legislation. Answer a few short questions about how SSI asset limits impact you and why they should be raised, and we’ll send a message directly to your senators. We need Congress to raise SSI asset limits now because people with disabilities shouldn’t have to live in poverty! Share your story at https://tinyurl.com/SSISavings

Mark your calendars, and purchase your tickets today!

LIFE Mower County is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2022 and we are pleased to announce that the LIFE is Better Together 70th Anniversary Celebration will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Holiday Inn and Austin Conference Center.

This event — designed for the whole family: is not to be missed! The evening will begin with a social hour with hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The evening’s activities will also include entertainment by Brandon Sampson and John Wheeler from Six Mile Grove, a cash bar, raffles, a Heads or Tails game, and 70th anniversary presentation and video premier.

LIFE Mower County is a privately funded, non-profit organization. We don’t receive any state or federal funding. In order to provide programs and services to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, fundraising events like this 70th anniversary celebration are necessary. One hundred percent of the funds raised at this event will be used in Mower County to support people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

To learn more, become a sponsor, or purchase tickets, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org/70thanniversarycelebration.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Gary Froiland One Man Band

Wednesday: Walking Club

Thursday: Special Olympics Bocce

Friday: Steele County Fair and Jo Nichols Concert

Saturday: Deer Creek Speedway

Aug. 22: Fall 2022 Vacation Meeting

Aug. 23: Picnic in the Park

Aug. 24: Special Olympics Bowling

Aug. 25: Special Olympics Softball

Aug. 26: Movie Night

Aug. 27: Fishing Day

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalenda