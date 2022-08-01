Sunny Khaoone, 56

Sunny Khaoone, age 56, of Austin, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the New Richland Care Center in New Richland, Minnesota.

Sunny was born October 18, 1965 in Vientiane, Laos to Doungdy and Bounyu Phommachanh.

She grew up in Laos and finished 12th grade and also did 2 years of college.

Sunny enjoyed spending time with her family. She had 6 siblings, 4 children, and 9 grandkids. Who Sunny all loved dearly.

There will be a visitation for Sunny from 12-2 pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Mayer Funeral Home. Sunny would love to see everyone there. Thank you.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com