State primary election is Aug. 9

By Scott Felten

Tuesday, Aug. 9 is the State Primary Election. On a primary ballot, a voter is only allowed to vote for candidates of one political party for the offices listed on the ballot. The voter cannot vote for candidates of different parties.

Unique to this year’s primary election is that on the back side of the state primary ballot will be the special general election for the vacancy in Minnesota Congressional District 1 of the U.S. House of Representatives. The vacancy was created when Representative Jim Hagedorn passed away in February. The top vote-getter for each political party from the May 24 special primary election is listed on the ballot now.

City of Austin voters will vote at their regular polling locations in 2022. The Holiday Inn was used only in 2020 due to COVID-19 reasons. Voters in Austin Township, Lansing Township, and Frankford Township will vote at their township halls in 2022. These townships used mail balloting in 2020 due to COVID-19. Voters in Sargeant Township will return to in-person voting in 2022 after being mail ballot in 2018 and 2020. Lodi Township voters will vote at City Hall in Adams in 2022 as their township hall in Taopi was damaged in the April tornado.

Absentee voting is available through Monday, Aug. 8 at the Elections Office in the Mower County Government Center at 201 1st Street NE in Austin. Please enter the building through the public entrance on the northwest side of the building (near the Law Enforcement Center). There is a public parking lot available at this entrance. The Elections Office is located just down the hall from the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. Austin City Hall was used as the elections office in 2020 only because of COVID-19.

Absentee voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 5; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. On Election Day, voters must vote at their designated polling location.

Mail Ballot Voting Reminders

Registered voters who live in mail ballot precincts were previously mailed a ballot for the primary election. Mail ballot voters are strongly encouraged to return their ballots in-person to the Elections Office rather than by mail to ensure the ballot is received by Election Day. Completed mail ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 9. Voters who live in mail ballot precincts are allowed to vote in-person at the Mower County Elections Office on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., if they prefer. They can also vote during the same dates and times that absentee voters can vote at the Elections Office.

Register to Vote at Polling Place

A person can register to vote on Election Day by bringing one proof of residence with them to their polling location. Acceptable proof includes an ID with current name and address, such as a valid MN driver’s license. Acceptable proof can also include a photo ID and a document with your current name and address — the photo ID can be a U.S. passport or a high school/college ID; and the document can be a bill dated within 30 days of the election for phone, TV, garbage, or utilities, or a bank or credit card statement, or a rent or mortgage statement. Another form of acceptable proof is to bring a registered voter from your precinct with you to the polling location to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as ‘vouching.’

For elections related questions, please call the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 507-437-9535.