Southern Minny Blues win MSF AA state championship
Published 4:42 pm Monday, August 8, 2022
The Southern Minny Blues won the AA MSF state championship after it beat West Fargo in the championship game recently. The team went 25-1 overall and won all five tournament they played in this year. Back row, left to right, Doug Miner and assistant coach Randy Smith; second row, head coach Scott Koenigs, Porter Schwiesow, Koen Juenger, Derek Miner, Brekken Koenigs, Grayson Falk, Landen Juenger, Brayton Ingvalson and coach Devin Schwiesow; front row, Trey Johanns, Hudson Sparrow, Anthony Schnable abd Cael Smith. Missing from state tournament was Houston Hill and assistant coach Winston Smith. Photo provided