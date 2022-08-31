Shorthanded Blossoms fall short to Goodhue

The Blooming Prairie volleyball dropped its season opener as it fell to Goodhue by scores of 26-24, 25-15, 25-19 in Goodhue Wednesday.

Sierra Larson had 10 kills and nine blocks for BP (0-1 overall) and Addison Doocy added six blocks.

“I was proud of the girls’ efforts tonight,” BP head coach Gina Hendrickson said. “We lost a regular starter, Abby Hefling, a senior captain, to an injury late into yesterday’s practice and had to tweak the line up quickly. Junior Addison Doocy was asked to step up and she played extremely well tonight.”

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 18 set assists, 3 digs, 2 kills, 100 percent serving; Sierra Larson, 10 kills, 9 blocks, 3 digs; Haven Carlson, 6 kills, 4 blocks; Addison Doocy, 4 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs; Madi Lea, 2 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace serve; Anna Pauly, 2 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Grace Krejci,10 digs