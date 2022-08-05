Sarah Lysne: The joy of surprises

July was full of fun surprises!

The first surprise was that after 200 copies of my book, “Choosing Joy,” were sold, I was asked to order more! All of the proceeds go to the ALS Association. This organization provides so much support for those of us with ALS. This leads me to another surprise.

The ALS Association staff helped me apply for a technology grant from the Gleason Fund. This grant will allow me to borrow or possibly purchase an Apple device called a TD Pilot. This device has a screen like an iPad. There is a sensor that picks up my eye movement. When I look at a letter on the keyboard that letter will appear on the screen. I am so happy to be able to use this. It will make it easier for me to write.

Here’s one more, an editor from “Guideposts” magazine contacted me. She wants to feature one of my columns in the Dec/Jan issue of the magazine. I am really excited about this!

So as you can see, I have had a lot of surprises this month, but I prefer to call them blessings.