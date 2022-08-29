Sarah Lysne: The joy of an enchanted evening

When I was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, I found a therapist to help me get through the emotional hurdles of dealing with a disease like this. My therapist told me that I should expect an ebb and flow of emotions, and she was right about that!

Last Monday I was notified that our insurance denied a request to pay for a new medication for ALS patients. I am going to appeal their decision, but I am disappointed that I may not have this opportunity available to me. It seems they would prefer to approve the medication for patients who have had ALS for two years or less. I am also waiting to hear if another new medication might be available to me. In the meantime, life goes on.

Last Tuesday I was invited to be the guest of honor at the Poet’s Open Air, Open Mic event sponsored by Sweet Reads in Austin. Lisa Deyo, owner of Sweet Reads, arranged to have event participants read selections from my book, “Choosing Joy.”

I was overwhelmed by the number of friends and family that were there. I received flowers and a special book written about our community, “Our Austin, Our America.”

Some friends wrote poems about me, others told stories about me. We all laughed a lot.

At the end of the evening, I was full of gratitude for a community that supports me and cares about me. My goal is to keep looking for the joys in my life so that I can encourage others to do the same, despite the hardships they may be facing.

The Tuesday night event was truly a joy, an enchanted evening I will treasure forever.