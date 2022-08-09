Recording artist with Austin connections releases song a year after performing on national TV

Nashville recording artist Annabelle has announced the release of her latest single, “Elizabeth Jones,” which can be found on all streaming platforms. She hit 22,000 streams on Spotify in just 10 days.

Annabelle is the daughter of Austin High School graduate and basketball standout Beth Bue Maher, who played college ball at North Dakota State University and is married Hall of Fame football player from NDSU Jared Maher.

“Elizabeth Jones” is 16-year-old Annabelle’s second single released, and found a home for 10 days on Spotify’s editorial playlist, New Music Friday Country. Originally from Fargo, she has traveled to Nashville and has written over 80 songs.

She was featured on the Today Show as tomorrow’s next talent for her songwriting and performed her song “Elizabeth Jones” on national TV. The Today Show chose Elizabeth Jones from Annabelle’s list of songs.

Annabelle’s producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton’s producer) has called Annabelle a song writing prodigy.