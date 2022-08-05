PHOTOS: School supplies distribution has kids ready for school
Published 5:44 pm Friday, August 5, 2022
On Thursday evening, 300 backpacks with school supplies were handed out at Shirley Theel Park, made possible through a joint effort between Austin Aspires and the United Way of Mower County.
Another 160 backpackers were distributed without supplies due to schools providing supplies.
A free meal was provided courtesy of Pizza Ranch.
The event was made possible from the following businesses, employees, and clubs:
• CliftonLarsonAllen
• Sterling State Bank
• Sterling State Insurance
• LIFE Mower County People First Aktion Club
• Hormel Foods
• City of Austin
• Quality Pork Processors
• Early Riser Kiwanis Club
• Austin Utilities
Backpacks assembled by volunteers:
• CliftonLarsonAllen employees
• Hormel Foods employees
• Austin High School students