PHOTOS: School supplies distribution has kids ready for school

On Thursday evening, 300 backpacks with school supplies were handed out at Shirley Theel Park, made possible through a joint effort between Austin Aspires and the United Way of Mower County.

Another 160 backpackers were distributed without supplies due to schools providing supplies.

A free meal was provided courtesy of Pizza Ranch.

The event was made possible from the following businesses, employees, and clubs:

• CliftonLarsonAllen

• Sterling State Bank

• Sterling State Insurance

• LIFE Mower County People First Aktion Club

• Hormel Foods

• City of Austin

• Quality Pork Processors

• Early Riser Kiwanis Club

• Austin Utilities

Backpacks assembled by volunteers:

• CliftonLarsonAllen employees

• Hormel Foods employees

• Austin High School students