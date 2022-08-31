Packers take down Winona Cotter

The Austin girls tennis team topped Winona Cotter 5-2 in Paulson Tennis Courts Tuesday.

The Packers (2-5 overall) were led by their doubles teams as they swept all three matches. Abby VanPelt and Katie VanPelt won in two sets at No. 1 singles and Gracie Schmitt won in two sets at No. 1 singles.

“We played a very experienced team in Cotter tonight. They played eight seniors and two juniors,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “It was good to have the VanPelts back and playing doubles tonight. They were a little rusty after a week off but they were able to shake that off and win their first doubles match of the year. Yazmine (Huerta) won her first varsity match tonight by beating a very consistent player. Overall, I felt we played well and hope to build off the success as we move forward.”

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Anna Piechowski (WC) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Grace Renk (WC) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 Olivia Moore (WC) High School def. Vida Curtis (A) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Yazmine Huerta (A) def. Mary Moore (WC) 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Doubles

No. 1 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Hannah Casselman/Aaliyah Breza (WC) 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 Seanna Kubas/Jenna Hetzel (A) def. Kendra Fritts/Julia Staff (WC) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) def. Emily Soddy/Katy Staff (WC) 6-0 , 6-3