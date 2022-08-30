Packer volleyball team suffers a setback in Lewiston

The Austin volleyball team lost to Lewiston-Altura by scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14 in Lewiston Monday.

Peyton Manahan had 10 digs for the Packers (1-1 overall).

“Tonight, was a missed opportunity, as we made too many mistakes on our side which kept them in the games,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Lewiston-Altura took advantage of our mistakes and took control of the momentum. We will need to control what we can control to take advantage of teams with equal talent levels.”

Austin stats: Nora Tweeten, 6 kills, 1 dig; Emily Hjelmen, 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Alia Retterath, 3 kills, 4 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Peyton Manahan, 2 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, Kristen Neilsen, 8 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace