Packer netters snag first win against Falcons

The Austin girls tennis team scored its first win of the season when it topped Faribault 4-3 after it had lost to Owatonna 6-1 at Paulson Courts Thursday.

Merlyl Kolimedje and Seanna Kubas each won at the varsity level for the first time for the Packers (1-3 overall) on Thursday.

Owatonna 6, Austin 1

Singles

No. 1 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Emma Herzog (O) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Ellery Blacker (O) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 Genevieve Froman (O) def. Claudia Slinden (A) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Allison Wasieleski/Kalina Boubin (O) def. Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) def. Amelia Shives/Hannah Nelson (O) 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-6

No. 3 Lauren Nelson/Elizabeth Roesner (O) def. Meryl Kolimedje/Vida Curtis (A) 6-2, 6-0

Austin 4, Faribault 3

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst (F) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Hailey Reuvers (F) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Grace Brazil (F) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 Leah Nowaczewski (F) def. Claudia Slinden (A) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) def. Gabbie Temple/Anika Sterling (F) 6-4, 6-4 ,

No. 2 Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) def. Whitney Huberty/Beata Christianson (F) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Vida Curtis/Meryl Kolimedje (A) def. Isabella Anderson/Isabella Pankonin (F) 6-1, 6-1