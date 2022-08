Packer girls tennis team falls to Farmington

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Farmington by a score of 5-2 in Paulson Courts Saturday.

Grace Schmitt and Emma Haugen scored singles wins for the Packers (1-5 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Kailyn Heath (F) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Emma Haugen (A) def. Taylor Rondo (F) 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2)

No. 3 Ellie Partington (F) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-3, 6-0

No. 4 Shayla Draper (F) def. Claudia Slinden, AUSTIN SENIOR HIGH, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Addisyn Patrida and Amaza Burggaaff (F) def. Jenna Hetzel and Seanna Kubas, (A) 4-6, 7-5, 10-6

No. 2 Julia Cashman and Hannah Rodgers (F) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl and Ella Nack (A) 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 Kate Kragness and Maddie Johnson (F) def. Vida Curtis and Meryl Kolimedje, (A) 6-4, 6-4