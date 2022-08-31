Packer girls take down USC in swimming opener

The Austin girls swimming and diving team led off the season with a 91-68 win over TCU on the road Tuesday.

All three of Austin’s divers scored above a 188 as Alayna Kennedy put up a score of 220.15 on her first dives of the year as she placed first and Reese Norton took second in diving, while Rachel Engelstad took third.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Sydney Tobak, Jaycie Pollack, Anita Rao (first, 2:12.89); Anna Kossman, Addison Walsh, Addison Tobak, Leah Pischke (second, 2:14.50); Halle Burke, Breyona Batalden, Alyana Jovaag, Claire Lagervall (fifth, 2:40.25)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (third, 2:12.88); Madison Tauger (third, 2:35.56); Addison Tobak (fourth, 2:36.41)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (first, 2:35.75); Addison Walsh (second, 2:48.74); Jaycie Pollack (third, 2:51.74)åç

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (first, 27.65); Sydney Tobak (third, 29.99); Anita Rao (fifth, 31.02)

Diving: Alyana Kennedy (first, 220.15); Reese Norton (second, 198.20); Rachel Engelstad (third, 188.35)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 220.15); Reese Norton (second, 198.20); Rachel Engelstad (third, 188.35)

100-butterfly: Jaycie Pollack (first, 1:15.82); Sydney Tobak (second, 1:21.95); Madison Tauger (third, 1:25.26)

100-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (first, 1:00.48); Anna Kossman (second, 1:03.23); Claire Lagervall (sixth, 1:17.72)

500-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 6:12.79); Leah Pischke (third, 6:49.93); Addison Tobak (fourth, 7:00.58)

200-freestyle relay: Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry, Sydney Tobak, Abbie Boysen (first, 1:54.45); Halle Burke, Addison Walsh, Madison Tauger, Leah Pischke (third, 2:05.82)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:09.54); Anna Kossman (third, 1:16.39); Halle Burke (fourth, 1:27.97)

100-breaststroke: Addison Walsh (second, 1:24.87); Anita Rao (third, 1:32.83); Breyona Batalden (fourth, 1:35.67)

400-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Alivia Hemry, Jaycie Pollack, Gracie Greenman (first, 4:13.82); Leah Pischke, Madison Tauger, Anita Rao, Addison Tobak (third, 4:41.29); Breyona Batalden, Madelane Hicks, Alayana Jovaag, Mattiqa Gasca (fourth, 5:19.60)