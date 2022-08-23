Our opinion: Start the school year safe

We’re not far away now.

On Monday, Aug. 29 the entire remaining part of the Austin School District, and schools across the State of Minnesota are returning to school so we are taking this moment to remind people to pay attention when driving by schools.

Mornings and afternoons at our schools are always a busy time with kids coming and going, parents pulling into and out of schools and plenty of buses taking up the scenery.

This kind of environment breeds a dangerous situation where kids can be injured in a heartbeat.

This danger can be reduced almost in half by simply taking your time and paying attention to your surroundings. Put the cellphone away, leave the radio alone and keep your eyes busy scanning the environment.

Another way you can be safe is to remain mindful of traffic signs. Take the extra second or two to make sure you are coming to a full stop at stop signs. Kids can dart out into traffic at a moment’s notice and that extra time can mean the difference between a child happily going to class that day and a tragic accident.

The first day of school is an exciting time. Let’s make sure the rest of the season is too, by being careful and watching your surroundings when driving by our schools each day.