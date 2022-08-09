Our Opinion: Mural reflects a community

The addition of the mural, conceived and painted by local artist and art teacher Jake Levisen, is not only a bright addition to downtown Austin, but the representation of our community we all need to see.

Often, people look to get the word out about a theme or a message through local media, social media or any one of an assortment of different methods, but it’s art that can be one of the most visual ways of producing that message.

Vision is the primary way we soak in the world around us. We use it to drive, to read, to identify. It’s what makes visual art such a strength.

Levisen’s mural is visually attractive, with bars of color marching along the southern wall of the Michael H. Siebel Family Visitation and Exchange Center. Without being told, the open hand speaks of welcoming and trust and taken as a whole, Levisen seeks a message of transformation and community.

It’s a simple message that encapsulates Austin and what it means to live in this community. People come for opportunity, but they stay because of the warmth and inviting nature Austin has instilled within its borders.

This mural is a wonderful addition to downtown Austin and we hope other businesses and locations think about displaying their own pieces of art.