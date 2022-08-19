Northern Co. Coop. announces new agronomy hub

Northern Country Cooperative of Stacyville, has announced its latest agronomy construction project: a state-of-the-art, fully automated agronomy hub.

The facility, set to be complete in March 2023, will be just shy of one acre under roof and will include a seed warehouse, CPP warehouse, three-bay load out area, and office space. The project adds 3.25 million gallons of liquid fertilizer storage for the cooperative, with space for additional tanks in the future. All will be more automated to allow for faster service of products.

“As dirt work continues, we increasingly look forward to the opening of this new facility,” said NCC CEO Jason Schwenneker. “Our team has been working hard to develop a plan for enhancing service to customers in supply of liquid fertilizer and crop protection products, decreasing load out time, and increasing convenience for both our employees and our customers. NCC’s Agronomy Hub is going to support us well in these goals.”

The load out bay area will include one lane available for after-hours pick up of hot mix fertilizer and chemicals for spraying.

“This concept is very new to the area,” said NCC Agronomy Department Manager Nathan Augustine. “We are excited about what this means for area growers and their ability to access product at all times.”