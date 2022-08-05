New exhibits at the Historical Society during fair

The Mower County Historical Society has announced several new exhibits that will be open during the 2022 Mower County Fair the week of Aug. 9-14.

The Historical Society recently added a new artifact to its collection: a “business backdrop” from the Red Oak Grove Creamery. This hand painted backdrop, once on display in the community room of the creamery, can now be viewed in the Rahilly Buggy Building. Updated descriptive signage has also been added to many exhibits in the building, including a panel about Johnny Mears, who originally owned most of the horse drawn vehicles which are on display.

Several new “vintage” photographs have been added to the exhibits in the Fire Museum. They greatly enhance the overall exhibit and tell the story of early firefighting throughout the county.

Visitors will also be able to look inside the 1004 Steam Engine a little easier this year, as they walk on newly constructed stairs alongside the locomotive.

The 24th annual Antique Tractor show will take place in the Ag Building. Oliver tractors are this year’s featured brand. Antique tractors will also participate in the daily parade through the fairgrounds.

Parking is again available on MCHS’ grounds. Enter the south gate on 12th St. SW (by the brick Pioneer Building) where MCHS volunteers will assist you with finding a parking spot. Parking is $6 a day (motorcycles are $1/wheel) or $25 for the week. All parking proceeds directly support the Historical Society’s mission and operations.

For those looking forward to visiting the Historical Society buildings, we will be open during the fair from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the Historical Society is free during the fair, but donations are always welcome. The Research Library is closed during the Fair, but will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Call 507-437-6082 or email cdirector@mowercountyhistory.org for more information.