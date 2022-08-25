Meadow Greens Ladies Club plays Partners Odd and Even

Play of the day on Wednesday for the Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was Partners Odd and Even.

Prior to play, 2-lady teams decided who would be scoring for the team on the odd numbered holes and the even numbered holes. Handicaps were taken off per hole and the team scores were totaled. Winners on the front nine with a score of 36 was Karen Baier and Mary Jo Swoboda (a tie was broken by handicap hole).

On the back nine, Sheila Cotter and Jan Waller took the win with a 33. Birdies were made by Karen Baier on hole No. 4, and chip-ins were made by Susan Westland on hole No. 5, Mary Jo Swoboda on No. 6, and Carmel Taylor on No. 13.