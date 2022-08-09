Mary Ellen Stevens, 83

Mary Ellen Stevens, age 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Mary Ellen was born in Pleasant Grove, Minnesota, on May 30, 1939, to David and Neva (McAlister) Stevens. At the age of 3, her family moved to Mapleview, Minnesota. She attended grade school at Sumner and graduated in 1957 from Austin High School. Mary Ellen then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Christian Education from Minnesota Bible School in 1974. Following college, Mary Ellen started her own daycare for young children. She then worked as a librarian at the Minnesota Bible College and at Cedar Valley Services doing computer and office work. After leaving Cedar Valley, Mary Ellen worked at Knowles Doherty Printing in the bookkeeping department doing invoices, etc. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Austin and a longtime resident of Our House in Austin. Mary Ellen enjoyed sketching and chalk art and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sister, Betty Schewe of Austin, Minnesota; two brothers, Edwin (Sharon) Stevens of Belvidere, Illinois, and Walter (Sara) Stevens of Kasson, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Neva (McAlister) Stevens; two brothers, Wilbur (Judy) Stevens and Merwin Stevens; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Schewe.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.